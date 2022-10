This truck was hit by a train at the corner of Lyton and Paisley roads in Harare this morning

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Herald Reporter

Two people were seriously injured when a 30-tonne truck was hit by a train at the corner of Lyton and Paisley roads in Workington industrial area, Harare this morning.

The accident happened around 5am in the morning. The critically injured people are now admitted at a local hospital.

Police said they will issue a statement with further details.