Two children missing

Crime Reporter

TWO teenagers aged 13 and 14 have gone missing in separate incidents in Harare and Ruwa under unclear circumstances and police are appealing for information that might assist in locating them.

The two are Wright Mukuze (13) who attends Timire Primary School in Ruwa and Nyasha Mugadza (14) who attends Prince of Peace College in the Ushewekunze Area.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were still looking for the two pupils.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the location of Nyasha Mugadza (14) who is a learner at Prince of Peace College in Ushewekunze area, Harare. She left home on March 18, 2022 while in uniform and has not been seen since that day. The case was reported at Southlea Park.

“Anyone with information must contact ZRP Southlea Park on 0242 613351/0772919245 or Police General Headquarters National Complaints Desk on 0242 703631 or Mrs Tavaziva on 0782488106,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the police is also appealing for information that may lead to the location of Wright Mukuze aged 13 who is a learner at Timire Primary School in Ruwa Harare.

He was last seen wearing a maroon jacket and grey trousers on 13 May 2022. The case was reported at ZRP Ruwa.

Anyone with information should contact ZRP Ruwa on 0247321 32727/0773016 711 or Police General Headquarters National Complaints Desk on 0242 703631 or Mrs Mukuze on 0775 442 760/ 0772595219.