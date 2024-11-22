Two brothers murdered at Mupfurudzi Game Park

Crime Reporter

TWO brothers died at a local hospital after they were attacked by four assailants at Mupfurudzi Game Park in Shamva.

The two were attacked with an okapi knife and a spear following a misunderstanding.

They were taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital for treatment where they later died.

One of the suspects has since been arrested in connection with the case.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Ranganai Joseph Gowanyika (26) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Mupfurudzi Game Park, Shamva, on November 14, 2024, in which Moses Bhaera (36) and Joel Bhaera (34) died.

“The suspect and his three accomplices who are yet to be arrested attacked the victims with a spear and an okapi knife before burning their blankets and clothes after a misunderstanding.

“The victims passed on November 18, 2024 while receiving treatment at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Harare. Anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of the other suspects should report to the nearest police station,” he said.