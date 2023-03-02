Two brothers fatally attack their mother accusing her of witchcraft

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Two brothers from Mirisi Village in Dotito, Mt Darwin are wanted by the police for killing their 84-year-old in cold blood after accusing her of witchcraft and causing them misfortunes.

Aleck (40) and Edson Chandoza (39) followed their mother, Midrone Manuwere to Tsayi Village in Dotito where she had visited her daughter Tawanda Chandoza (36) whose son was not feeling well.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe appealed to members of the public with information on the whereabouts of the brothers to contact the nearest police.

The incident happened on February 26 at around 11pm when Tawanda heard unusual movements outside the house.

One of the brothers opened a window to the kitchen hut before forcibly entering the hut.

Tawanda managed to identify the pair because they were using a torch.

Aleck struck his sister twice on the head with a log and the mother asked why they were assaulting her.

Aleck turned to the mother and said that he was in fact looking for her for using witchcraft and causing misfortunes in their lives.

They then struck her on the head and arm with the log and Tawanda managed to flee and lock herself in a bedroom hut.

Tawanda started screaming for help and the brothers fled after realising that she had alerted neighbours.

Villagers rushed to the scene and found the mother lying on the floor bleeding from the head.

The villagers tried to render first aid to no avail and she was rushed to Karanda Hospital where she died upon arrival.

Tawanda, who sustained a deep cut, is admitted at the hospital.

The pair is still on the run and police have launched a manhunt.