Two Beitbridge  police officers convicted of robbery

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Harare magistrate, Mrs Esthere Chivasa has convicted two Beitbridge police officers who allegedly used their firearms to steal a Toyota Prado at a fuel station.

Andrew Magwenzi and Edmore Nyamaropa who are based at ZRP Beitbridge Rural were found guilty of stealing a car worth US$60 000.

The magistrate deferred the matter to tomorrow for the ruling.

The complainant in the matter is Timothy Musariranwa of Waterfalls, Harare, who is a Senior Compliance Inspector with the National Employment Council, Tourism Department.

The court heard that on April 17, Musariranwa drove his motor vehicle, a silver Land Cruiser Prado, to Puma Service Station in Beitbridge for refueling.

On arrival at the service station, he was allegedly approached by Nyamaropa and his accomplices, Andrew Magwenzi and Prince Kuchekenya, who is still at large.

They were driving an unregistered silver Toyota Corolla.

The trio allegedly produced two pistols and pointed them at Musariranwa, ordering him to surrender the motor vehicle. He complied.

They allegedly drove the motor vehicle to Harare where they concealed it until detectives from CID VTS Harare received information which led to its recovery and the arrest of the duo.