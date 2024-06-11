Two artisanal miners killed in underground explosion

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

Two artisanal miners were killed while three others were injured after explosives detonated in a shaft where they were extracting gold ore at Dohwe Mine in Mberengwa around midday yesterday.

Midlands Provincial Police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

“It is alleged that James Ndebele (38) of Maglas Township in Zvishavane and Alfred Hobe (19) of Village Bricks under Chief Bvute in Mberengwa were working underground in a mine shaft while three other miners were working outside,” said Inspector Mahoko.

“While working, Hove asked for fire to light up a cigarette and one of the miners who were outside threw a piece of a burning log into the shaft. The log landed on top of explosives and they blew up, killing Ndebele and Hove instantly.”

Inspector Mahoko said the other miners who were outside the shaft sustained injuries after being hit by flying objects caused by the explosion.

“The matter was reported to the police and investigations are still in progress. We urge artisanal miners to observe all safety precautions to avoid such accidents,” said Inspector Mahoko.