Two artisanal miners feared dead

Victor Maphosa Herald Correspondent

Two artisanal miners are feared dead after a mine shaft collapsed on Tuesday morning in Shamva.

The accident occurred at Lumbo 18 Zuze Syndicate Mine.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident in a statement.

“Two men, Serima Luckson and another one who is yet to be identified are believed to have been trapped and buried in a collapsed mine in Shamva in a mishap that occurred on February 24 at around 0300hrs,” he said.

“The two men were seen by a security guard entering the mine three hours before the mine shaft collapse.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said efforts were underway to retrieve the bodies.

“The shaft, which is about 15 metres deep, collapsed and the two were trapped,” he said.

“Police and officials from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development are carrying out efforts to retrieve the bodies.”

Cases of miners being trapped in mine shafts have been on the increase, with many of them being illegal gold miners.

Early this month, two illegal miners died and two others were injured after a tunnel at Globe and Phoenix Mine in Kwekwe collapsed.