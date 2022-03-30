Two armed robbers gunned down, 4 on the run

The bullet riddled Honda Fit and the recovered firearm

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Two armed robbers were on Tuesday morning shot, one of them fatally while speeding off from a security checkpoint.

The suspects are believed to be part of a six-man gang that robbed a Chiredzi businessman and his wife of Us$1000, R8000, an assortment of cellphones, a Toyota Prado and a Nissan Caravan on Monday evening.

National police spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the shooting incident occurred at a roadblock 5km before Beitbridge town along the Masvingo road.

He said the suspects were believed to be operating between Beitbridge and Musina.

“The matter is now under investigation,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“We want to warn those who terrorise members of the community and businessmen that their days are numbered”

He said after the shoot out one, Zakaria Ncube (41) of Lower Gweru who also operates in Musina and Beitbridge was now recovering from bullet wounds at Beitbridge Hospital under police guard.

The other unidentified suspect, he said, was found dead in the bullet-riddled Honda Fit (AFL 9425), at Mdau Business Centre in Beitbridge on Tuesday evening

A pistol with eight rounds, R8070, and US$205 cash were recovered from him.