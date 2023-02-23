Two appear in court for assaulting Madzibaba Moses

The Herald

Court Reporter

Two suspects, Tafadzwa Matoro and Elvis Borerwi, who allegedly attacked Madzibaba Moses are appearing at the Harare Magistrates Court.

The suspects are alleged to have produced a gun and attacked the Johane Masowe eChishanu sect leader, Madzibaba Moses, in Warren Park, Harare, where he had visited his followers to conduct prayers.

Videos have since gone viral on social media, in which the two are seen assaulting Madzibaba Moses.

In the videos circulating, the two, who seemed to have had a fallout with Madzibaba Moses over an undisclosed issue, are heard accusing him of having cast a spell on them, resulting in bad luck at their mining operations.

One of the suspects is seen pointing a gun at Madzibaba Moses while the other assaulted him.

Madzibaba Moses was rescued by his aides as one of the attackers is seen pointing a gun at him, but did not pull the trigger.

The attacker was then pushed away, and the gun was recovered by one of the aides.

