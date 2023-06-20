“Twinkle Star” The China-Africa Children’s Painting Contest Call for Entries

The “Twinkle Star” animation exhibition tour is a major media event launched by China Media Group (CMG) in Africa in 2023. It is scheduled to run from June through December, during which caravans equipped with professional equipment will reach rural schools in African countries and screen Chinese animation for local children without access to TV signals.

As an important part of the “Twinkle Star” project, a painting contest will be held to encourage Chinese children to paint Africa and African children to paint China with their brushes and crayons.

Theme::To paint a shared future of China and Africa.

Time: June to December, 2023

Schedule

1. Call for entries: June 1 to October 31, 2023

2. Selection: November 1 to November 30, 2023

3. Awards announcement: December 12, 2023

4. Exhibition of prize-winning works: December 12 to 31, 2023

Submit your entries to [email protected]

For entry rules and the entry form, please scan the code to download