Tutu to lie in state at St George’s Cathedral

CAPE TOWN. — The body of archbishop will lie in state at St George’s Cathedral tomorrow ahead of his funeral on Saturday.

Tutu died in a frail-care centre on Sunday at the age of 90.

In a statement, the Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation confirmed some of the early plans for a “week of mourning” leading up to the funeral service at St George’s Cathedral in the Mother City:

The bells of St George’s Cathedral will be rung daily for 10 minutes, starting at midday, from Monday to tomorrow.

The Anglican Diocese of Pretoria and the SA Council of Churches held a memorial service in the capital city yesterday.

The Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation held an intimate evening with friends of the Arch and his wife of 66 years yesterday.

Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba, who will lead the funeral on Saturday, has asked that those who hear the bells “pause their busy schedules for a moment in tribute”.

“We were blessed as a nation to have a man of this calibre”: Soweto mourns Desmond Tutu Mourners gathered at Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s home in Soweto to pay their respects to an SA icon on Wednesday, December 29.

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse gave a stirring speech in commemoration of Tutu, who passed away at the age of 90 on December 26. — Reuters.