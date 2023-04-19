Turnout impresses President, First Lady

Africa Moyo

Deputy News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa and First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa were impressed by the huge turnout and joy that characterised this year’s Independence Day celebrations held in Mt Darwin, the first ever in a rural province.

In comments from his high table seat during the celebrations, the President said: “I am extremely impressed by the number of people who have come.

“I think that the decision we made to celebrate our Independence celebrations in the countryside, province by province, is the correct decision.”

The First Lady said she saw people of all ages, children, the middle-aged and the elderly, all hugely excited.

“Everyone was happy; it showed that our people always want to be happy, being allowed an opportunity to enjoy what their counterparts in urban areas have enjoyed for a long time,” said Dr Mnangagwa. Indeed, it was a great day for everyone, amid praises for President Mnangagwa who the people of Mashonaland Central said had honoured them and united the country.

Many people said they woke up as early as 4am to prepare to travel to Pfura Stadium, the venue for the celebrations.

Some walked for up to 40km, others boarded buses and some taxis, just to be part of the history, as the Second Republic took this year’s Independence Day main national celebrations, held in Harare up to last year and then Bulawayo last year, to a small town and rural setting.

It was double joy for those that not only got to the venue to witness proceedings, but also made some money selling food. Those providing accommodation said they wish Independence day was celebrated at least over two days, so that they enjoy more revenue.

Others said they wish for the Second Republic to also decentralise Heroes Day and Defence Forces Day, with some districts of Mashonaland being the first to host, even beginning this year.

Such is the euphoria and fresh optimism brought by President Mnangagwa’s administration.