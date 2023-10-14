Türkiye ready work with Zimbabwe

Foreign Affairs Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava and Türkiye Minister of Trade Professor Ömer Bolat exchange greetings before their engagement yesterday

Africa Moyo in ISTANBUL, Türkiye

Türkiye is ready work with Zimbabwe in various ways, as the two countries aim to deepen collaboration, the country’s Minister of Trade, Professor Omer Bolat, said yesterday.

He said this during an engagement with the Zimbabwe delegation led by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava, at the Istanbul Congress Centre.

The engagement was held just after closing ceremony of the business and economic conference that was addressed by Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Prof Bolat said he was happy that Zimbabwe participated in the 4th Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum, adding that Harare’s presence had bolstered relations between the two countries.

He added that President Erdogan’s “grand vision of working with African countries has been an enormous success”, and called for the implementation that will see trade volumes between Harare and Ankara upscaled.

Last year, trade volumes were US$38 million, which is seen as too low given the potential that exists.

Prof Bolat said they appreciate Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 and “we would like to reiterate we are ready to share expertise with Zimbabwe for it to become an upper-middle income country”.

“On infrastructure, our contractors are all over the world and they can work with you,” he said.

There is also need to action all Memoranda of Understanding signed in the past.

Zimbabwe and Türkiye signed a MoU in 2017 aimed at deepening bilateral trade and investment relations for mutual cooperation.

In his remarks, Ambassador Shava said “it was a pleasure” for Zimbabwe to participate in the 4th Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum.

“It’s the second time we are participating in this conference; we were here last year. We were grateful with the emphasis of the President (Erdogan) on the issue of Palestine. We feel a lot of injustice is being done in Gaza since 1948,” said Ambassador Shava.

He reiterated that the US$38 million balance of trade was “not good enough”.

“I think we should aim for US$100 million. With our agriculture sector and mining, the trade balance can be much higher.

“In April we had our International Trade Fair and I am happy that Türkiye was represented there. We hope this can be increased and more companies can attend in future.

“I also hope that the agreements you talked about can be put into practice. With out engagements yesterday (Thursday) with one Turkish company, we noticed that there was not much follow-up on the agreements previously signed and we agreed that we should do more and have feedback meetings every three months,” said Ambassador Shava.

Next year, said Ambassador Shava, there is need to concentrate on “implementation and implementation” of all agreements.

“We are happy that some companies, such as the railway company (Yapi Merkezi that want to invest in the National Railways of Zimbabwe), is following up on the agreement that was signed,” he said.

Zimbabwe would want support in the hydrocarbons sector, said Ambassador Shava, and informed Prof Bolat that in Muzarabani, Invictus Energy of Australia was exploring for gas and oil.

He added that Muzarabani was not the only area with hydrocarbons, and said Türkiye could come in and support Zimbabwe.

Prof Bolat said his country was strong in the renewable energy sector, especially the production of solar panels.

Further, Ambassador Shava said while Zimbabwe has been food secure in the last three years, it still requires support in mechanising its agriculture sector to continue boosting productivity.

Ambassador Shava added that Harare was serious in boosting relations with Ankara and would pace up the construction of its embassy office, for which land has been provided.

Türkiye already has an embassy in Harare.

“Going forward, we should quickly convene a JPC (Joint Permanent Commission) and do everything that has to be done,” said Ambassador Shava.

Meanwhile, President Erdogan said Africa has a special place in his country’s foreign policy, based on “equal partnership and a win-win principle”.

“In 2005, we opened a new page in our relations with the continent by declaring the year of Africa in our country,” he said during the closing ceremony of the Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum.

“Africa has a special place in the foreign policy of our country as well as in the heart of the Turkish nation.

“We have increased the number of our embassies throughout Africa to 44. We take great pride in hosting ambassadors from 38 African countries in Ankara,” said President Erdogan.

Türkiye’s trade volumes with Africa rose to about US$41 billion by the end of last year, from US$5,4 billion in 2003.The figure is expected to rise to US$50 billion by year end.”

President Erdogan said from trade to investment, culture to education, Türkiye was happy to observe that its relations with Africa were growing stronger “in every field day by day”.

Turkish companies’ investments in Africa have exceeded US$10 billion, creating over 100 000 jobs.

Head of the Foreign Economic Relations Board, Mr Nail Olpak, said: “While we understand the win-win principle as ‘I win, you win’, most developed countries understand it as ‘I win, I win again’, just as they understand justice as the strong are right.

“To achieve our goals, our cooperation in overcoming visa problems, double tax prevention agreements, mutual recognition and protection of investments agreements, free trade agreements, development of banking facilities, technology and startups is important.”

The two-day forum started Thursday, ending yesterday.

It brought together experts, businesspeople, senior officials from governments and institutions from Türkiye and Africa.