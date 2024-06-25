Tunisia to host COMESA Investment Forum

Elita Chikwati

Features Editor

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Regional Investment Agency (RIA) will on Wednesday hold the COMESA Investment Forum (CIF 2024) in Tunisia to promote trade and investment within the region.

The high-level forum will focus on strategic sectors like agribusiness, pharmaceutical, renewable energy and IT, among others, will be running under the theme “Unleashing Potential: Cross-Border Trade and Investments”.

According to COMESA, the theme reflects the need for policymakers and the private sector to collaborate more closely and take decisive actions to fast-track development across the region through enhancing cross border investment and trade flows.

The high-level forum will be held in Tunis and is a business-to-business (B2B) and government-to-business (B2G) gathering, bringing together leading policymakers with captains of industry, financiers, major industrialists, and investors from across the COMESA region.

“The forum provides ample networking opportunities through dedicated spaces for B2B, B2G, and government-to government (G2G) meetings, enabling participants to create valuable linkages and identify potential partnership opportunities across various sectors,” reads the statement.

This year’s edition comes as Tunisia joined COMESA in July 2018, offering a gateway to the region’s extensive market.