Tuku’s remembrance marathon on cards

Dennis Chimanzi

Arts Correspondent

The family of the late musician and national hero Dr Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi has announced that this year’s commemorations will be on January 23 when a marathon race will be the main event.

Tuku passed on at the age of 66 in 2019.

In an interview Daisy Mtukudzi, wife to Tuku, said a marathon race will be held on the day and is going to be attended by scores of athletes.

“On the 23th day of this month we are going to have a marathon at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton, an event to remember the late national hero,” she said.

Daisy said as a family they were working together to maintain her husband’s legacy which includes all the businesses and the Black Spirits band.

“We are working very hard to maintain the legacy of the late Dr Oliver, all the businesses he left and the farm in Mazowe. This year we have put 10 hectares under maize and soyabeans,’’ said Daisy.

Daughter Selmor said it had become a norm for the Mtukudzi family to remember him every year as a way to show respect to the late national hero and to also show a dedication on upholding his legacy.

“Every year in January, we always do something to remember our father as a sign of respect and to show commitment to upholding his legacy.’’

She said last year they held low-key celebrations because of Covid-19 and this year they wanted to do it in a unique way and accommodate many athletes from across the country.

“This year we want to commemorate our late father in a different way. We are going to have many athletes from different provinces of the country,’ ’she said.

The late Black Spirits leader was well known for his energetic performances during his shows and loving fitness training.

He also liked racing and jogging and that is why his family wants to have a marathon to suit his love for fitness.

“Our father was well known as someone who loved fitness and he showed too much energy on the stage, and that is why we are going to remember him in that way,’’ she added.

After the marathon, the Black Spirits will have a concert at Pakare Paye Arts Centre which will feature many artistes from different genres. They will also compete on playing the late Tuku’s music.

“After the marathon we are going to have a concert of many musicians, they will compete on playing the late Tuku’s songs and they will win some prizes,’’ said Selmor.

The Black Spirits vow to keep the Tuku’s legacy alive, saying they are trying to fill the void left by Tuku. Last year in November, Selmor and the Black Spirits released an album to Tuku’s standards.

“Our last year’s album was a gift to our late patron Dr Oliver. It was also a sign of maintaining his legacy and by all means we are going to try our best to maintain his legacy,’’ she said.

Walter Wanyanya who is the manager of the Black Spirits has confirmed the marathon, saying the winners were going to walk away with some prizes.

“We have taken our time on preparations. The event is very organised and the winners are going to walk away with special prizes,’’ said Wanyanya.

The event is expected to be graced by the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president Tendai Tagara.

“We are ready for the event. All the preparations have been done so far and we are going to have athletes from all provinces across the country,’’ said Tagara.