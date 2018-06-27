Tuku stages memorable act in Nyanga

Godwin Muzari recently in NYANGA

Oliver Mtukudzi was in high spirits when he led his Black Spirits band through a memorable act at Montclair Hotel in Nyanga last weekend.

His performance was energetic as he alternated between old and new songs that entertained people throughout the night.

People sang along to the popular tunes and danced to the exciting beat. The event that was an after-party to a golf tournament that brought golfers from various parts of the country together.

He came on stage in style when he started playing his guitar while he was backstage. People pressed to the front when his guitar led the team on stage in a soothing tune.

There was excitement as he emerged from behind the stage strumming the guitar with ease.

“How are you Nyanga? We missed you a lot and we are happy to be back,” Mtukudzi said to wild cheers and applause.

The concert has become an annual visit that brings Mtukudzi together with merrymakers from Manicaland province and beyond.

People that thronged the venue were ecstatic as the musician took his act a notch higher with every song.

He spiced the act with exciting choreography that saw him getting down to some good dance paces with his guitarists and backing vocalists.

People called for more as he announced his intention to end his act. When he finally concluded his performance, Mtukudzi had done his best. He had made the after-party exciting and people enjoyed a night of fun and dance.

He expertly sealed an exciting night that also saw Alexio Kawara and Zi-Judgement Empire working their magic on stage.

Kawara was the first one to perform and he proved that his act is maturing with time. He was also full of energy and belted out most of his hits.

He enjoyed the great response from the crowd and they cheered him on.

“I was happy with the response. The crowd was fantastic and they inspired us to do our best. I was here last year and the event has grown bigger this year. I will always remember this show. It was one of my best shows,” said Alexio in an interview after the show.

Montclair Hotel marketing manager Busi Tutani said they were glad to have the good show and promised another exciting affair next year.

“Tuku’s show has become one of our best events and we want to thank people that came and musicians that performed for making this a memorable event. The event has been growing each year and we want to make it bigger next year. Tuku is proud of this show and he proved that he is the superstar who can make a mark at any stage. He has done well and people have enjoyed,” said Tutani.