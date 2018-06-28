Tsvangirai shoes too big for me — Chamisa

Michael Magoronga Midlands Correspondent

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Mr Nelson Chamisa has said the post left by the late MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai is proving too big for him, and he needs support from other quarters to handle it.

He said this while addressing a rally meant to drum up support for his party in Redcliff on Saturday.

“I can’t do this alone, it is not an easy thing to fill in Tsvangirai’s shoes,” said Mr Chamisa. “I need all of you. I need the Alliance partners to support me because the shoes are proving too big,” he said.

He criticised Mr Tsvangirai, saying he died when he was old and could not stamp his authority.

“Unlike Tsvangirai who was old in his days, I am a youthful president who doesn’t hesitate to beat up ministers who would have erred,” he said.

“If you do err, the best would be to apologise to the people, if not, you risk being beaten up and fired.”

Mr Chamisa promised not to reverse the land reform programme if his party wins the July 30 elections.

“We are not going to temper around with the land reform by attempting to reverse it,” he said.

“Instead, we will make sure that farm owners get their lease agreements and all necessary papers so that they carry out farming activities without hindrances.”

Mr Chamisa promised to reopen Ziscosteel in two weeks’ time if his party wins.

“This company does not take time to revive,” he said. “We will not look east, neither will we look west, we will look everywhere so that this company is revived and people get employed.”

Mr Chamisa urged Redcliff party supporters to vote for National Assembly candidate, Mr Lloyd Makopiko, saying he was a youthful candidate who was able to deliver.

Speaking at the same occasion, MDC-T party national organising secretary Mr Moses Chibaya urged the supporters not to vote for independent candidates.