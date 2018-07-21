Tsitsi Masiyiwa survives month-long health scare

. . . marriage survives related ordeal

Robert Mukondiwa—

Wife of billionaire businessman Strive Masiyiwa, Tsitsi, was busy as usual on twitter, tweeting her “inspirational” tweets, pushing her developmental agenda amongst her largely youthful; and tech savvy followers and chirping happily,

It was obvious that she had no worries at all in her world.

It was also key evidence that she had survived what should have been a month-long health scare which probably kept her doctors on standby hoping she would not suffer anxiety, depression or bouts of hypertension.

You see, Tsitsi is the same woman who was not happy with “lazy” Zimbabweans fooling around every weekend (and oft-times weekdays — Champions Leagues days for example) watching football and enjoying five-day weeks.

She could never understand, from her penthouse, why the poor and underpaid could make time to have fun in front of the television set watching football!

So it is cause for speculation that if weekends were worrying her sick, imagine what the World Cup did for her with football action on almost every day for a whole month! She must have been deeply disturbed.

But it all came to an end when finally the World Cup was decided; Kante, Pogba Mbappe and their mates led by Didier Descamps finally took the ultimate prize in football and saw the curtain come down on the month-long extravaganza.

Tsitsi survived through it. But for the legion of us lazy football-loving Zimbabweans, the past week was no doubt one that saw Tsitsi’s World Cup depression moving over to us. What on earth are we going to do with our lives until the next World Cup? Many people, presumably mostly men, are depressed with this new dispensation of no football for another four years.

The English Premier League will come and rescue things for us until then. But it is only stop gap.

On the other hand, the fact that no notice of a cancellation of nuptials between Strive and Tsitsi shows the two are still together. Fortunately.

You see while Titsi was mad about feeding people football and having them sit unproductively, her husband, through Kwese, was busy feeding the same men affordable football on his bouquet! He was their fixer! Certainly that brought discord to the Masiyiwa family.

But all is well that ends well. The Zimbos are back to their five-day week at least after missing work for long. The Masiyiwas are still together. And Tsitsi’s blood pressure is perfect.

Until the next World Cup, peace amongst the parties will no doubt prevail.

Now onto the Premier League and Champions League. Or if you are a Chelsea fan as I, china chemadzimayi courtesy of Europa!