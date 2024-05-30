Tshabangu now leader of the opposition in Parly

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Matabeleland North Province Senator, Sengezo Tshabangu, is now the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament in charge of both the National Assembly and the Senate.

This was announced this afternoon by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, in the National Assembly.

The assumption of Sen Tshabangu as the official leader of the opposition means he will be the point person for the Government and any stakeholder in the engagement or interaction with the opposition on any given issue.

This includes constituting portfolio committees, particularly the appointment of chairpersons who will occupy slots earmarked for the opposition in international organisations such as the Pan African Parliament (PAP), Sadc Parliamentary Forum, International Parliamentary Union (IPU) and African, Caribbean and Pacific-European Union (ACP-EU), among others.

Sen Tshabangu has also been appointed to be a member of the Parliament Standing Rules and Orders Committee which is the legislative assembly’s supreme decision-making body.

He is also a member of the International Parliamentary Union, the world’s Parliamentary body.