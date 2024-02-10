Tshabangu heads to Parliament

Zvamaida Murwira-Senior Reporter

CCC interim secretary general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu is now headed for Parliament as a Senator after his party nominated him as one of the group to take up vacant party seats in the Senate and the National Assembly.

The group will fill the vacant CCC seats in the National Assembly assigned for the women’s and the youth quotas, and the party list seats in the Senate.

The vacancies arose when Mr Tshabangu wrote to the Speaker of the National Assembly and Senate president, recalling the legislators.

The elected National Assembly legislators and elected local authority councillors who were recalled triggered by-elections, with Zanu PF winning a good block of the seats previously held by the CCC.

But for those elected under the party lists, the CCC just has to send in the name of the replacement to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and they are automatically in Parliament without having to face any election.

The list of candidates for the National Assembly and Senators was gazetted by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, yesterday.

Those wishing to object have 14 days to do so in writing.

For Bulawayo, the CCC has nominated for the Senate; Lilian Mlilo, Kucaca Ivumile Phulu, Linda Sibanda and Collet Ndlovu, after pulling out almost the entire CCC Bulawayo contingent.

Maxwell Mdhluri fills the single Manicaland vacancy and Sam Chapfudza Masvingo province.

Teresa Kabondo, Tshabangu and Grace Mumpande will fill the Matabeleland North vacancies.

They will be replacing the following; Hellen Zivira, Gideon Shoko, Siphiwe Ncube, Felix Magalela Sibanda, David Antony Chimhini, Godfrey Mativenga Madzikanda, Anastasia Moyo, Gabbuza Joel Gabuza and Tendai Sibanda.

Those nominated for the vacant CCC women’s quota seats in the National Assembly are Nomvula Mguni, Otilia Sibanda, Lungile Ncube, Sibongile Maphosa, and Sikhuphukile Dube.

The nominated councillors for the vacant women’s quota seats in the Bulawayo City Council are: Mercy Furanayi, Daisy Velile Mpofu, Irene Moyo and Siboniso Moyo while Mrs Melody Manondo was nominated for Epworth Local Board.

ZEC has also formally gazetted names of the successful candidates in the by elections held last weekend to fill vacancies created by the decision by CCC to recall its Members of Parliament and those in local authorities. The results were announced over the weekend as counting ended but the gazette notice is the formal record.

The winning six National Assembly members were all from Zanu PF as the ruling party won another batch of former opposition seats. The winners were: Cdes Wellington Shakemore Timburwa (Chegutu West), Washington Zhanda (Goromonzi South), Edgar Ncube (Mkoba North), Tobias Munyaradzi Kashambe (Seke), Joseph Tshuma (Pelandaba-Tshabalala) and Kudakwashe Minanzva (Zvimba East).

With by elections that have been held at the instigation of CCC, Zanu PF has asserted its dominance which saw the revolutionary party securing a two thirds majority in the National Assembly.