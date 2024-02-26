Tshabangu dismisses purported suspension

Joseph Madzimure

Senior Reporter

CCC interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu has dismissed his purported recall from the party saying he does not belong to the faction that announced his dismissal.

On Sunday a CCC faction announced, through its interim deputy chairperson Mr Albert Mhlanga that Mr Tshabangu had been suspended by the party but the interim secretary general is having none of it.

“I don’t belong to that faction so it is a nullity. In no time we shall sue anyone who will use the party name and logo without authorisation from the leadership. Remember we registered both and as soon as the deeds office advertises and publishes those articles it will mark the end of the road for many,” said Mr Tshabangu.