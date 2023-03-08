Truck side swipes bus

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

Scores of passengers escaped with minor injuries when a truck side swiped a CAG bus along the Kariba-Makuti road earlier today.

Motorists driving out or approaching Kariba endured several hours of delays as the vehicles blocked the road near Kaburi.



Details on the cause of the accident are still sketchy.

Officer commanding police Kariba district Chief Superintendent Abigail Sibanda said she had not yet been briefed by officers who attended the scene.



“I am yet to get a brief from my officers who attended the scene,” she said.

The area has no mobile network coverage.