Truck driver flees accident scene on Harare-Mutare Highway

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

The police are seeking a truck driver who ran away after an accident, that killed one person, along the Harare-Mutare highway.

Allegations are that the haulage truck which was loaded with suspected smuggled goods had a tyre puncture near the Surrey Group shop, a few kilometres from Marondera, resulting in it veering off the road and landing on its side.

A passenger in the truck who has already been identified, was trapped inside the truck and died on the spot.

However, the driver, Brendon Chikwenengwere disappeared from the accident scene and the police have launched a manhunt, as investigations continue.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

“The fatal road traffic accident occurred around 6 am at the 56 km peg along the Harare-Mutare highway. As a result, one Tinashe Benati from Mbare died.

“The truck was loaded with about 437 smuggled bales of second-hand clothes, some sacks full of mineral ore and some insecticide.

“So this truck has been used in the smuggling of goods. So we are now working to establish the exact nature of the mineral ore. We are also roping in the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority to look into the status of the smuggled goods,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the police are now looking for the driver.

“We are pursuing the driver and he will definitely be arrested. We are also appealing to the public to give us information on smuggling syndicates. Transporters should ensure their vehicles are used for purposes which are not criminal,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.