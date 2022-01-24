Tropical depression intensifies into Tropical Storm Ana

Elita Chikwati Senior Agriculture Reporter

The tropical depression which developed in Mozambique yesterday has evolved into a tropical storm named Ana and is projected to bring localised heavy rains and strong winds to Manicaland and Mashonaland provinces.

The storm has been named by Mozambique.

In an alert this morning, the Metrological Services Department (MSD) said Tropical Storm Ana was also projected to intensify to a minimal stage a severe tropical storm before it lands on the coast of Mozambique just before mid-day today.

MSD senior forecaster, Mr James Ngoma said the low pressure system in the middle of the Mozambique Channel had been gradually intensifying for the past few hours and has now evolved into a Tropical Storm Ana.

“It is projected to intensify to the minimal stage of a severe tropical storm before it lands on the coast of Mozambique just before mid-day today in the Angoche region of northern Mozambique. When the system lands on Mozambique, the gusts of wind could reach or even locally exceed 120 kilometres per hour near the coast.

“Intense rains are expected in the region north of Beira today and then to southern Malawi on Tuesday.

“Localised downpours and strong winds are probable in the southern districts of Manicaland province today, Monday,” he said.

From Tuesday until Thursday, Mr Ngoma said heavy rains above 50 mm are expected in all Mashonaland provinces and Manicaland; Chipinge, Chimanimani, Mutare, Mutasa, Nyanga, Mudzi, UMP, Rushinga, Mt Darwin, Centenary, Mbire, Northern Hurungwe and Kariba districts. Light rains and moderate to strong winds are expected elsewhere.

“People should watch out for localised heavy rains which may reduce visibility and cause riverine or flash flooding, strong winds which may carry debris, roof sheets or break off tree branches.

“Stay indoors during thunderstorms and heavy rains. Avoid crossing flooded rivers whether on foot or in vehicles. There may be need to move to safer areas if living in prone areas,” said the department,” said the MSD.