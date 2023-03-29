Trojan Primary School crowned provincial Heritage Quiz champion

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Trojan Primary School won the provincial National Heritage Quiz held at Chipindura Primary School and will represent the province in round four of the National Heritage Quiz competition in May.

All eight districts including Mbire, Muzarabani, and Rushinga were represented at the contest, a move that was applauded for giving children from rural districts an opportunity to participate.

The competition has become more than getting a trophy as it sharpens learners’ knowledge of culture and heritage which is now a learning area in the new curriculum.

In the past, only two districts Bindura and Mazowe participated in the quiz.

Mr Stanley Mazanhi from Chihwe Primary School said Culture and Heritage were added as a subject and some of the quiz questions are likely to come in the Grade 7 examinations.

“We had Social Studies in the past but it had no emphasis on heritage. It is not surprising that the quiz questions will pop up in their final examination,” he said.

“Children learn and grasp concepts in different ways and some of the things talked about today might not be taught in classrooms. This quiz is sharpening their learning.

“Through this quiz, children will safeguard their natural resources and heritage sites. In the past, the quiz was limited to two districts and we were not happy because all the children write the same examination. We are now included and every child is benefitting.”

National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe Director of the northern region Mr Godhi Bvocho said the programme was expanded to include all the districts in ensuring that heritage education reached every corner.

He said the programme was expanded in 2019 in a win-to-grow strategy

He was represented by Ms Nyararai Mundopa