Uncategorised

Triumphant PAP President Chief Charumbira returns

08 Jul, 2022 - 14:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Triumphant PAP President Chief Charumbira returns Chiefs Council, Chief Fortune Charumbira,who has been elected the new Pan African Parliament (PAP) president, being welcomed at Robert Mugabe International Airport coming from South Africa today.- Pictures: Memory Mangombe

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Newly elected Pan African Parliament president, Chief Fortune Charumbira has returned this afternoon following his election to the post in South Africa last week.

Chief Fortune Charumbira being welcomed at Robert Mugabe International Airport

Chief Charumbira was met by Zanu PF’s Chief Whip Cde Pupurai Togarepi, Cde Tatenda Mavetera who was also elected as a member of PAP’s youth caucus and family members.


Chief Charumbira attributed his victory to the support he got from President Mnangagwa, Zimbabweans and Africa at large.

Related Stories:


He pledged to pursue a development agenda for the continent.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting