Triumphant PAP President Chief Charumbira returns

Chiefs Council, Chief Fortune Charumbira,who has been elected the new Pan African Parliament (PAP) president, being welcomed at Robert Mugabe International Airport coming from South Africa today.- Pictures: Memory Mangombe

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Newly elected Pan African Parliament president, Chief Fortune Charumbira has returned this afternoon following his election to the post in South Africa last week.

Chief Charumbira was met by Zanu PF’s Chief Whip Cde Pupurai Togarepi, Cde Tatenda Mavetera who was also elected as a member of PAP’s youth caucus and family members.



Chief Charumbira attributed his victory to the support he got from President Mnangagwa, Zimbabweans and Africa at large.



He pledged to pursue a development agenda for the continent.