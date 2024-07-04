Tripple Tee to dress Kugz

Rumbidzai Mushonga

Allied Kings Entertainment has joined forces with Tripple Tee Icon Clothing in a partnership that will see the latter exclusively dressing Zimbabwean artiste Kugz (real name Herbert Kugotsi) at all his events and for his music video shoots.

Kugz manager, James Munama, announced the deal.

“Kugz’s work with Allied Entertainment will now be elevated through his association with Tripple Tee, a denim designer who uses upcycled materials to create stylish and unique outfits,” said Munama.

Talent Tinotenda Tumba, the man behind Tripple Tee Icon Clothing, expressed his gratitude for the partnership.

“I feel very honoured to be part of Allied Kings Entertainment as this is a chance for me to get out there. I hope to dress as many artists as possible,” he said.

Tripple Tee started designing clothes in 2018 and has previously worked with other Zimbabwean artists, including Kay Flow, Mr Attention, and Chief Ben, among others.

The designer’s inspiration comes from the richness of denim and repurposing it into contemporary fashion.

Munama said Kugz, known for his Afro-Fusion and Hip-Hop music, is seen as the perfect fit for Tripple Tee’s designs.

“Kugz’s music style and persona align seamlessly with Tripple Tee’s denim creations, thereby making this partnership a natural choice,” he said.