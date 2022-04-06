Trio in court over $9 million botched groceries, PPE supply deal

06 Apr, 2022 - 14:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Trio in court over $9 million botched groceries, PPE supply deal

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

THREE men appeared in court today on allegations of conning a local company running a hotel in Harare of nearly $9million in a botched groceries and personal protective equipment (PPE) supply deal.

Tatenda Takawira, Luckmore Jonasi and Donald Chikwiramakomo appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged on allegations of defrauding Sogecoa Zimbabwe Private Limited, which was being represented by its marketing manager Emmanuel Mukwara.

The trio, which was being represented by lawyer Mr Terrence Nyadundu, was not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda.

They were remanded to April 26 on $50 000 bail each.

Miss Carol Mutimusakwa appeared for the State.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting