Trio in court over $9 million botched groceries, PPE supply deal

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

THREE men appeared in court today on allegations of conning a local company running a hotel in Harare of nearly $9million in a botched groceries and personal protective equipment (PPE) supply deal.

Tatenda Takawira, Luckmore Jonasi and Donald Chikwiramakomo appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged on allegations of defrauding Sogecoa Zimbabwe Private Limited, which was being represented by its marketing manager Emmanuel Mukwara.

The trio, which was being represented by lawyer Mr Terrence Nyadundu, was not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda.

They were remanded to April 26 on $50 000 bail each.

Miss Carol Mutimusakwa appeared for the State.