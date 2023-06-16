Trio in court for stealing transformer from winter wheat farm

Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

One woman and two men from Epworth have appeared at the Bindura Magistrates Court for dismantling an electricity transformer at a farm in Concession, stealing its components and cables.

The farm is owned by Mr Gatsi Walker who was irrigating 25 hectares of winter wheat.

The other three accomplices are on the run.

It is alleged that on June 10, at around midnight, the accused approached Wengi Farm in Concession and charged towards the security guard Mukombwe Nyakutwa (56).

They ordered him to lie down and handcuffed him before tying his legs with a rope.

The accused covered Nyakutwa’s head with a jacket and went on to disconnect a transformer.

The court heard that the accused stole all the components and cables connecting it to the main ZESA line before disappearing into the darkness.

Nyakutwa managed to untie his legs and ran to the farm compound to seek help.

The farm manager Ali Dunken helped Nyakutwa out of the handcuffs and reported the matter to the police.

At around 5 am the following day police officers were on their way to the scene when they spotted a Toyota Corolla parked by the roadside within the farm.

They approached the vehicle and the accused started to flee.

Three were apprehended while the other three escaped.

The trio led the police into a bush where they had hidden the loot.

The stolen property was worth US$9 800 and everything was recovered.