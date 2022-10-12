Trio arrested over Mupedzanhamo market clashes death

Police keep an eye on the situation at Mupedzanhamo Market in Harare following violent clashes that were triggered by alleged opposition CCC space barons on Monday.— Picture: Lynn Munjanja

Police have arrested three people suspected to be behind the murder of a Zanu PF cadre during bloody clashes at Mupedzanhamo triggered by alleged opposition CCC space barons.

The three are Robert Machira (22), Tinotenda Hwechekweche (23) and Branwell Marime (38).

Police said the arrest is in connection with a murder in which in they also severely assaulted Onsimo Mavhingire (34) with sticks and wooden poles at Magaba, Mbare on October 7, 2022 at around 2pm.

“The victim succumbed to the injuries sustained during the attack, on October 8, 2022 while admitted to Sally Mugabe Hospital,” reads a post on the Police’s Twitter handle.

Zanu PF Ward 4 (Mbare) councillor Martin Matinyanya said the ruling party has since assisted the burial of their cadre who was laid to rest yesterday.

“Relatives and friends departed to Murehwa for burial scheduled for today (yesterday). As a party we assisted with food and transport logistics.

“We are also going to provide working space for his family so that it can be sustained. We are saddened by the loss of our youth may his soul rest in peace,” he said.

When our news crew visited the Mupedzanhamo area yesterday there was a bit of calmness as police were barricading the area, sealing off Cripps road.

Some traders were observed milling around the area monitoring the situation.

Others were operating near Rufaro Stadium premises engaging in cat and mouse chase with police.

Our publication interacted with some of the victims of the Mupedzanhamo flea market violence that happened on Monday narrating their ordeal that left others seriously injured while some lost valuables.

A victim of the violence, a widow Sylvia Cheza said she was physically assaulted by CCC hired thugs for refusing to pay US$3 that was being demanded.

“I used to operate inside the Mupedzanhamo flea market, but when we were booted out I became based outside. We were operating freely until recently when the CCC guys started demanding between US$3 to $15 daily.

“On weekends they even demand as much as US$50. I refused to pay the money when they started physically assaulting me and my hand was injured. In the process of trying to flee I lost my wares,” she said.

Another victim Mr Tendai Mabika who resides in Mbare lost three bales costing US$580.

“I am just counting losses at the moment. I had a bale of skirts which I bought for US$220 and two for shoes valued at US$180 each.

“I was given two bales in advance which were all gutted by fire during the violence. I am having a torrid time raising the money to repay for the destroyed items,” he said.

Mr Mabika said the closure of the market has even worsened the situation as he has nowhere to raise the money.

Zanu PF chairman for Mbare 7A district, Mr Ernest Maguze said windows for Block 12 were smashed while valuables were stolen including cellphones and laptops during the blood battles.

“They came targeting Zanu PF officials stalls only. Those are the ones destroyed.

“After destroying the stalls and wares they started beating up people, smashing windows at the flats around the area,” he said.

Mrs Melody Mazarura said she was also caught up in the cross fire as the rowdy CCC thugs were pelting stones at traders and passerbys.

Another victim, Mrs Martha Mombeshora said it was now scary to move around the area.

“It pains us that we were assaulted and now have lost our livelihoods. We survive hand to mouth, but now our hands are tied.

“We are also pleading for law enforcement agents to avoid throwing teargas in flats. Our children were badly affected,” she said.

Mupedzanhamo chairman Mr Andrew Nyampukwa said the council should speed up the reopening of the market to avoid similar incidents.

“The market was closed during the height of Covid-19 pandemic. Surprisingly all other markets were re-opened except for Mupedzanhamo bringing unnecessary chaos.

“It is the CCC who are only benefiting from the chaos. Our wish is that the market be re-opened and the council starts collecting revenue,” he said.

Harare City Council acting spokesperson, Innocent Ruwende said the council’s informal sector committee recently made a resolution to regularise some of the unofficial markets, a move that would provide a lasting solution whilst also benefiting the local authority.

“Council is set to construct modern markets for vendors across the city with the planning stages expected to be completed by month-end,” Ruwende said.

“Small and Medium Enterprises recently toured prospective vending sites in Crowborough North, Mufakose, Glen View, and Sunningdale.

“We want to construct proper and modern structures for our people to ensure that when rains come they will be sheltered.

“The planning process must be done starting this month and hope that by year end these markets will be finished. We want to do away with the cat and mouse games with the vendors,” he said.