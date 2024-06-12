Tributes pour in for Malawi VP Chilima

Malawian Deputy Ambassador to Zimbabwe Elias Mpaso addresses the media on the passing of Malawian Vice President Saulos Chilima in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Tinashe Chitwanga.

Remember Deketeke and Joseph Madzimure

CONDOLENCE messages and tributes continue to pour in from Africa and beyond following the death of Malawian Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima in a plane crash in a mountainous region to the north of the country.

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera yesterday confirmed that Dr Chilima (51) died in the plane crash in Chikangawa Forest Reserve, along with nine other people.

Dr Chilima

There were no survivors.

The plane, said to have been a Dornier 228-type twin propeller delivered to the Malawian army in 1988, left the capital, Lilongwe, at 9:17am local time on Monday and was due to arrive in Mzuzu 45 minutes later.

Air traffic control in Mzuzu however, warned the pilot not to attempt a landing and to turn around because of bad weather.

Air traffic control then lost contact with the plane and it vanished from radar a short time later.

Search crews combed through the area for hours before eventually locating the wreckage yesterday, with all three crew members and seven passengers dead.

Also on board was Ms Shanil Dzimbiri, the ex-wife to former Malawi President Bakili Muluzi.

Addressing the nation on Malawi Broadcasting Corporation at midday yesterday, President Chakwera confirmed that all 10 on board had been killed.

“I am deeply saddened and sorry to inform you all that it has turned out to be a tragedy, a terrible tragedy,” he said. “The search and rescue team has found the aircraft in Chikangawa Forest and they have found it completely destroyed with no survivors as all passengers on board were killed on impact.”

Mr Lukas Kapheni, Mr Chisomo Chimaneni, Mrs Gloria Mtukule, Mr Dan Kanyemba and Mr Abdul Kingstone Lapukeni were the others killed in the crash.

The group was travelling to attend the funeral of a former Government Minister, Ralph Kasambara, who died five days ago.

African Union (AU) chair and President of Mauritania, Mr Mohamed Ould Cheikh Mohamed Ahmed Ould Ghazouani, sent a condolence message on behalf of the continental body.

“The chairperson extends his most sincere condolences to the bereaved families, and the government and the people of Malawi at this great national loss.

“The AU is in strong solidarity with President Lazarus Chakwera, the government and the people of Malawi during this difficult time, with prayers for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed.”

AU Commission chair Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat also sent a condolence message to the bereaved families, the government and people of Malawi on their loss.

“The AU Commission chairperson reiterates the African Union’s strong solidarity with President Chakwera, the government and people of Malawi during this difficult time, with prayers for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed.”

Namibian President Mr Nangolo Mbumba said he knew Dr Chilima as a leader with a deep affection for the people of Malawi and the Southern African Development Community region.

“It is unfortunate that Vice President Chilima passed on at a time when he still had so much to offer to the people of Malawi and Africa. His loss will not only be felt by the people of Malawi, but the entire African continent,” said Mr Mbumba.

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan said: “It is with great sadness that I have received the news of the tragic demise of the Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, the Right Honourable Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima.

“On behalf of the Government and People of the United Republic of Tanzania, I convey our deepest condolences to His Excellency President Lazarus Chakwera and the people of the Republic of Malawi, family and friends.”

South African opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, said: “The EFF sends its condolences to the people of Malawi on the tragic passing of their Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima, and nine other citizens in a plane crash. May their souls rest in peace.”

Malawi’s deputy Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Major General Elias Mpaso, yesterday told The Herald that Dr Chilima was a spirited cadre and patriot.

“It was a terrible tragedy. Words cannot describe how heartbreaking this is and I can only imagine how much pain and anguish the country and region must be feeling now,” he said.

“Dr Saulos Chilima was a good man, a devoted father and husband, a patriotic citizen who served his country with distinction, and a formidable vice president.”

Major General Mpaso said the burial ceremony will be held within seven days.

“A burial committee will be formed and DNA tests will be conducted since it was an accident,” he said.

“The SADC region and the African Union have been supportive indeed and we have received condolence messages. Today we will invite people to start signing the condolence book,” he said.