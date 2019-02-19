Tribute to Charles Mungoshi . . . saluting author’s loving wife Jessesi

Monica Mutsvangwa Special Correspondent

This is a sad day for all Zimbabweans. A giant has fallen.

Dr Mungoshi had a writing career spanning nearly half a century. This is a feat achieved by not so many in Zimbabwe. He was an outstanding writer and many of his books became set-books studied in schools in both English and Shona. He proved to be such a versatile writer.

Today we mourn a remarkable artistic figure. He took the African oral tradition of storytelling around the fireplace to print and other media.

As Zimbabwe, he leaves a rich heritage for us his contemporaries and more important for current and future generations. There is nothing as important as the written word as an instrument in knitting society together. Africans did not write and the richness and diversity if our culture got lost so we salute authors like Dr Mungoshi and forever we will forever cherish his works. Now to the Mungoshi family, be comforted in knowing that you were born in a family of extreme talent. Your father was a literal giant. Your mother Jessesi is known internationally as Neria. May I take this particular opportunity to pay tribute to Jessesi for being a true committed and loving wife especially in recent years when her husband faced challenges with his health.

I take pride and comfort in the knowledge that Mungoshi family continues to be active in literature and the arts. We need many more to walk in the footsteps of Dr Charles Mungoshi. The Second Republic is putting a great effort to the promotion of literature and arts as the soul of the Nation!

The writer is the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services. She visited the Mungoshi family home in Chitungwiza on Sunday.