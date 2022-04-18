Tribunal completes inquiry into ZACC commissioner

Africa Moyo-Deputy News Editor

The tribunal set up to inquire into the removal from office of Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) commissioner, Frank Muchengwa, over corruption allegations has completed its work.

It completed its work on Wednesday this week and has since forwarded a copy of its report to President Mnangagwa, in terms of the constitution.

A close source says the tribunal is expected to formally present its findings to the President on Thursday next week. The tribunal is chaired by retired Justice Nicholas Ndou and includes Permanent Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Mrs Virginia Mabiza, Dr Tarisai Mutangi and Ms Tecla Mapota.

Mrs Mabhiza could not be reached for comment last night as she continuously rejected calls to her mobile phone.

Commissioner Muchengwa was suspended in September last year on corruption allegations and the tribunal was sworn-in in October.

The tribunal was given five months to complete its task but there was an option for extension of the period, which was granted in March, with President Mnangagwa demanding that they conclude the inquiry after an additional one month. Commissioner Muchengwa was alleged to have interfered with the course of justice during the conduct of his duties.

The tribunal was also tasked to investigate whether he interfered with investigations, received bribes and passed on confidential information concerning matters that he was investigating and to investigate whether or not he presided over matters that he had a conflict of interest.

They were also asked to consider all information submitted by the Judicial Services Commission in order to arrive at an appropriate recommendation to the President and investigate any other matter which the Tribunal may deem appropriate and relevant to the inquiry.

Section 237(2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe provides that a member of an independent commission may be removed from office only on the ground that the member concerned has been guilty of gross misconduct.

Commissioner Muchengwa was sworn-in in July 2019 after undergoing public interviews by Parliament’s Standing Rules and Orders Committee.

ZACC is chaired by Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo and its commissioners include Ms Jessie Majome, Mr John Makamure, Ms Thandiwe Mlobane, Mr Michael Santi, Mr Kuziva Murapa, Mr Gabriel Chaibva and Ms Mabel Hungwe.