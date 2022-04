Africa Moyo

The tribunal set up to inquire into the removal from office of Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) commissioner, Frank Muchengwa, has completed its work.

It completed its work on Wednesday this week and has forwarded a copy of its report to President Mnangagwa, in terms of the constitution.

A close source says the tribunal will formally present its findings to the President on Thursday next week.

Muchengwa is facing corruption allegations.