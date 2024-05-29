Triathlon Zimbabwe to expand schools competition

Sports Reporter

AFTER holding two school events last season, Triathlon Zimbabwe are looking at introducing another competition to make it a series in a move expected to widen their base.

Springvale held the inaugural event in 2022. Last season they had the Springvale and Hellenic competition that attracted several schools.

The national association is now hoping to add another school to make them three.

Triathlon Zimbabwe president Ross O’Donoghue said this will be key for the development of the sport.

“We had Springvale last year, which was one of our best events of the season. Then we had the Hellenic event at Mount Pleasant and we are hoping to introduce one more event this coming season. And then we will have a full schools’ series, which is very exciting.

“To me, that’s where the development of the sport is going to be – through the schools and the kids involved,” said O’Donoghue.

While the calendar for the new season is expected to be released after the annual general meeting scheduled for next month, indications are that the 2024-2025 season is expected to begin with three duathlon events in August.