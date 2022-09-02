Triathlon Zimbabwe ready for new season

Sports Reporter

TRIATHLON Zimbabwe are scheduled to get their 2022-2023 season underway on September 11 with their first event taking place at Mount Pleasant Pool.

The event will serve as the first selection competition for youth and juniors.

Besides, the youth and juniors, it is set to future corporate teams as well as races for children.

The national association will also stage a duathlon competition with a number of races including supersprint and sprint on the programme.

They will be hoping for a more competitive event, having held a fun competition last Sunday to prepare their athletes for the season.

The youth and juniors that are going to represent the country at the Africa Championships, will also take advantage of the event to gauge the progress they have made in their preparations for the continental competition.

The championships are due to take place from September 23 to 25 in Agadir, Morocco.

All the selected athletes for the championships recently attended a camp that saw them working on various aspects, ranging from the technical side to team bonding.