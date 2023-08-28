Triathlon Zimbabwe brace for new season
Sports Reporter
TRIATHLON Zimbabwe are set to kick-start their new season next month.
The first event will be held at Mt Pleasant Pool.
The national association has staged a duathlon event mid-winter, during the triathlon off-season, to keep athletes active.
They are scheduled to host their second Duathlon National Championships this Saturday at Donnybrook Race Track.
Duathlon consists of a running and cycling.
The event will also present the athletes with an opportunity to gauge their readiness for the 2023/2024 triathlon season due to get underway on September 17.
