Triathlon Zimbabwe announce team for SA Youth Champs
Sports Reporter
TRIATHLON Zimbabwe have named their team to compete at the 2024 South African Youth Championships to be staged at Maselspoort early next month.
The team was announced on Thursday.
The 12-member team is made up of four Under-13 boys, five Under-15 boys and three Under-15 girls.
They will be accompanied by national coach Pamela Fulton and Laura O’Donoghue, who is the tour manager.
Team:
Under-13 Boys
Daniel Nicholson, Sebastian Goddard, John Goddard, Seth Cameron.
Under-15 Boys
Zander Botha, Matthew Hildebrand, Xander Stevenson, Ta’anashe Makosa, Ethan Donza.
Under-15 Girls
Rachel O’Donoghue, Olivia Beamish, Bianca Van de Linde.
