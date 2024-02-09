Triathlon Zimbabwe announce team for SA Youth Champs

Sports Reporter

TRIATHLON Zimbabwe have named their team to compete at the 2024 South African Youth Championships to be staged at Maselspoort early next month.

The team was announced on Thursday.

The 12-member team is made up of four Under-13 boys, five Under-15 boys and three Under-15 girls.

They will be accompanied by national coach Pamela Fulton and Laura O’Donoghue, who is the tour manager.

Team:

Under-13 Boys

Daniel Nicholson, Sebastian Goddard, John Goddard, Seth Cameron.

Under-15 Boys

Zander Botha, Matthew Hildebrand, Xander Stevenson, Ta’anashe Makosa, Ethan Donza.

Under-15 Girls

Rachel O’Donoghue, Olivia Beamish, Bianca Van de Linde.