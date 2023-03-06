Triathlon Zimbabwe announce junior team for SA tour

Sports Reporter

TRIATHLON Zimbabwe have announced their team to compete at the South African National Junior Championships and Africa Triathlon Junior Cup Nelson Mandela Bay on March 19.

The trio of Duwan Botha, Matipa Mawere and Mandlenkosi Mthethwa will participate in the Under-17 – Under-19 men category.

Rising stars Anje Van As and Nicole Madya are up for the Under-17 – Under-19 women.

The announcement comes after the final selection event for the junior age group held at Mount Pleasant Pool on Sunday.

The team will be accompanied by Tour Manager Marlise Van As and National Coach Pamela Fulton, who recently led the youth team at the South Africa Youth Championships.