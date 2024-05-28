Triathlon Zimbabwe AGM set for next month

Sports Reporter

TRIATHLON Zimbabwe will next month hold its annual general meeting at Borrowdale Brooke Golf Club where members will deliberate on various issues ahead of the start of the 2024-2025 season.

The meeting, scheduled for June 15 will, among other issues, see the election of a new board.

Nominations should be submitted by June 7 and will be published on June 8.

Incumbent president Ross O’Donoghue is seeking re-election. The same goes for vice president Pamela Fulton, treasurer Shingi Pswarayi and fourth member Kevin Nicholson.

Besides the executive board, they will also be looking at the appointments for the various commissions, including the development, technical, schools and athletes’ commissions.