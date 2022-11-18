Breaking News
Health sector brain drain slows down

Health sector brain drain slows down

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Triathlon Zim technical officials for World Triathlon Champs

18 Nov, 2022 - 13:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Triathlon Zim technical officials for World Triathlon Champs Rick Fulton and Shaun Shelton

The Herald

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S triathlon technical officials continue to shine on the international stage following the appointment of Rick Fulton and Shaun Shelton to officiate at the 2022 World Triathlon Championship finals.
The event will be held in Abu Dhabi from November 24 to 26.

Triathlon Zimbabwe announced the development on Thursday.

“Congratulations and all the best to TZ technical officials Rick Fulton and Shaun Shelton who have been appointed by World Triathlon and depart next week to officiate at the 2022 World Triathlon Championship Finals Abu Dhabi taking place from 24th – 26th November.”
Shelton was among the officials that officiated at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting