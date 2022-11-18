Triathlon Zim technical officials for World Triathlon Champs

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S triathlon technical officials continue to shine on the international stage following the appointment of Rick Fulton and Shaun Shelton to officiate at the 2022 World Triathlon Championship finals.

The event will be held in Abu Dhabi from November 24 to 26.

Triathlon Zimbabwe announced the development on Thursday.

“Congratulations and all the best to TZ technical officials Rick Fulton and Shaun Shelton who have been appointed by World Triathlon and depart next week to officiate at the 2022 World Triathlon Championship Finals Abu Dhabi taking place from 24th – 26th November.”

Shelton was among the officials that officiated at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.