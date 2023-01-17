Triathlon Zim technical officials continue to get recognition

The Herald

Sports Reporter

TRIATHLON Zimbabwe’s technical officials continue to get recognition from Africa Triathlon and World Triathlon as six officials have been appointed to officiate at various events this year.

Ashley Mhlanga has been appointed as technical delegate for the 2023 Africa Duathlon Cup Tatu City in Kenya, next month.

Tammy Benade was appointed assistant technical delegate 2023 Africa Triathlon Cup and Junior Cup Troutbeck in April.

Catherine Jennings has been appointed technical delegate 2023 Africa Triathlon Cup, Para Cup and Junior Cup Yasmine Hammamet in Tunisia, in May while Rick Fulton will be technical delegate at the 2023 Africa

Premium Cup and Junior Cup Larache in Morocco, in July.

Shaun Shelton will be at the 2023 Africa Sprint Triathlon Championships, Para Cup and Junior Cup Shandrani in Mauritius, in September.

Triathlon Zimbabwe president David Ellis will attend the 2023 Africa Triathlon, Duathlon, Paratriathlon and Aquathlon Championships Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt, set for October.

