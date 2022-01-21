Triathlon Zim hold selection race

The Herald
Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter
TRIATHLON Zimbabwe national coach Pamela Fulton is optimistic of more young athletes getting the required points in the final selection race on Sunday to qualify for the South African Championships.
Triathlon Zimbabwe are hosting their second event since resuming the last half of the 2021/2022 season at Mount Pleasant Pool where the youth – the Under-13 and Under-15s – will be involved in the final selection race.
It will be selection race number four for the juniors – the Under-17 and Under-19 athletes.
The youth championship – the Under-13 and Under-15s – will be the first to compete in the South African Championships on February 13 while the juniors competition is scheduled for March.
“There is a possibility of five more youth qualifying at this Sunday’s event to travel to Maselspoort, Bloemfontein for the Youth Under-13 and Under-15 South Africa Championships, to be held on February 13.
“It has been confirmed that five junior athletes will also be travelling with the team to compete in the Under-19 Junior Africa Cup event, which will be held on the same day as the youth event.
“With the resumption of online school, the athletes have had to juggle their training schedules this last week.
“For those who already have adequate points, Sunday’s race is the perfect opportunity to focus on their weaker racing areas and try improve on it,” said Fulton.
Besides the focus being on the youth and juniors championship selection races, a number of events are lined for Sunday’s programme.