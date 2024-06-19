Triathlon Zim executive board members retain posts

The tour committee will be led by Laura O’Donoghue, who comes in as the tour chair/manager.

Sports Reporter

Most of the executive board members of Triathlon Zimbabwe retained their posts during the organisation’s annual general meeting held over the weekend.

The meeting was held at Borrowdale Brooke Golf Club. Ross O’Donoghue retained his post as Triathlon Zimbabwe president while Pamela Fulton retained the vice-presidency.

Rob Goddard is the new treasurer and takes over from Shingi Pswarayi. Kevin Nicholson was re-elected as the fourth member of the executive committee.

Chioniso Chasakara will serve as the treasurer. The executive board is expected to appoint the selection committee soon and it will be made up of the chairperson and two members.

Other appointments to be made soon are for the development and technical commissions, a marketing and sponsorship commission, schools’ commission, athletes commission and the national coach.