  • Today Wed, 19 Jun 2024

Triathlon Zim executive board members retain posts

Triathlon Zim executive board members retain posts The tour committee will be led by Laura O’Donoghue, who comes in as the tour chair/manager.

Sports Reporter

Most of the executive board members of Triathlon Zimbabwe retained their posts during the organisation’s annual general meeting held over the weekend.

The meeting was held at Borrowdale Brooke Golf Club. Ross O’Donoghue retained his post as Triathlon Zimbabwe president while Pamela Fulton retained the vice-presidency.
Rob Goddard is the new treasurer and takes over from Shingi Pswarayi. Kevin Nicholson was re-elected as the fourth member of the executive committee.

The tour committee will be led by Laura O’Donoghue, who comes in as the tour chair/manager.

Chioniso Chasakara will serve as the treasurer. The executive board is expected to appoint the selection committee soon and it will be made up of the chairperson and two members.

Other appointments to be made soon are for the development and technical commissions, a marketing and sponsorship commission, schools’ commission, athletes commission and the national coach.

You Might Also Like

/
  • ZIFA MUM ON COSAFA PREPARATIONS Sport

    ZIFA MUM ON COSAFA PREPARATIONS

    Eddie Chikamhi-Senior Sports Reporter ALL things being equal, Warriors caretaker coach Jairos Tapera would have loved to have more time in camp with his players to prepare for the forthcoming COSAFA Cup 2024. The tournament will be held in the South African city of Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) from June 26 to July 7, after […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments