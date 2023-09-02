Triathlon Zim brace for high turnout at Duathlon Champs

Sports Reporter

THE stage is set for this year’s Duathlon National Championships taking place today at Donnybrook Race Track with a high turnout expected.

This is the second year the event is being held and comes just a few weeks before the triathlon season burst into life.

Participants will battle it out in the 20+ age-group, junior sprint, which is for athletes between the ages of 16 and 19 and youth supersprint (12 to 15 year-olds). Duathlon consists of a running and cycling.

Some of the races lined up for the day include the du-sprint, consisting a 5.5km run, 19.25km bike and 2.75km run and the du-sprint made up of a 2.75km run, 11km bike and 2.75km run.

The event will also include non-championship events on the programme for all age groups.

Most of the winners from last year’s inaugural event are expected to return for this year’s competition.

Some of the defending champions from last year include Anje Van As, who was crowned champion in the Youth Girls ahead of Racheal O’Donoghue and Nicole Madya. Jessica Fuller won the Junior Women.

Rohnan Nicholson is the defending champion in the Youth Boys while George Ascott won the Junior Men, and they are expected to grace this year’s championships.

Laura O’Donoghue is the defending champion in Age Group Women and is set to compete today while Nkulumo Dube, who won in the men’s section will not be part of today’s competition.

Triathlon Zimbabwe vice president and national coach Pamela Fulton said they are optimistic of an exciting event as some of their top athletes have already registered for the competition.

“Last year’s junior men’s gold and silver medalists George Ascott and Duwan Botha, have both entered, so this proves for a very exciting race.

“Unfortunately last year’s men’s winner Nkulumo Dube, Bulawayo-based athlete is unable to travel this year to defend his title.

“Duwan Botha travels this coming week to compete in the Africa Junior Cup Blue Bay, Mauritius event. This event will be a good indicator as to how well prepared he is,” said Fulton.

South Africa-based Patrige Chimwendo is also expected to grace the event.

Most of the athletes will take advantage of the event to assess their readiness for the 2023/2024 local season that gets underway this month.

Online registration was scheduled to close yesterday. However, late entries on the day of the race will be accepted until 30 minutes before the start of each race.

“We have approximately 70 online entries to date (yesterday) but I am sure we will have quite a few athletes registering with us tomorrow (today), prior to the start,” Fulton said. The national event is sponsored by Evolution Insurance Company Zimbabwe.