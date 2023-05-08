Triathlon Zim announces team for Africa Champs

Sports Reporter

TRIATHLON Zimbabwe have named their team for the forthcoming Africa Triathlon Championships to be held in October, in Egypt.

The national association is hoping to field athletes in the Under-15 girls and boys, Under-17 women and men and Under-19 women categories.

The team was announced on Sunday.

Team

Under-15 Girls: Chloe Steenkamp

Under-15 Boys: Rohnan Nicholson, Callum Smith and Zachary Summers

Under-17 Women: Nicole Madya and Anje Van As

Under-17 Men: Duwan Botha

Under-19 Women: Anje Van As