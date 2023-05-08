Triathlon Zim announces team for Africa Champs
Sports Reporter
TRIATHLON Zimbabwe have named their team for the forthcoming Africa Triathlon Championships to be held in October, in Egypt.
The national association is hoping to field athletes in the Under-15 girls and boys, Under-17 women and men and Under-19 women categories.
The team was announced on Sunday.
Team
Under-15 Girls: Chloe Steenkamp
Under-15 Boys: Rohnan Nicholson, Callum Smith and Zachary Summers
Under-17 Women: Nicole Madya and Anje Van As
Under-17 Men: Duwan Botha
Under-19 Women: Anje Van As
