Triathlon season ends

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

TRIATHLON Zimbabwe concluded their 2021/2022 season over the weekend with a fun event at Borrowdale Brooke Golf Club.

Participants took part in fun events in triathlon, duathlon and aquathlon.

The event also saw the national association presenting trophies to outstanding athletes for the season.

Brooklyn Tippett walked away with two trophies – the most improved female and the national trophy for Under-17 Girls.

Tippett had a fruitful season and produced the country’s best performance at the Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup when she won a bronze medal in the junior women category early this month.

Glenn Morgan and Mikayla Colegrave were crowned men and women’s national champions.

The Mawere siblings – Makanaka and Matipa also walked away with national trophies.

Makanaka got the Under-19 Ladies trophy while Matipa received the Under-17 Boys trophy.

Triathlon Zimbabwe vice president and national coach Pamela Fulton described the just-ended season as a success and acknowledged athletes and parents for the commitment.

Season Trophy winners 2021/22

Perseverance Trophy -Debbie Wells

Most Improved Female – Brooklyn Tippett

Most Improved Male – Callum Smith

Most Outstanding Female Newcomer – Rachel O’Donoghue

Most Outstanding Male Newcomer – Xander Stevenson

Most Outstanding Athlete – Anje Van As

Dump of The Year – Tyler Steenkamp

Family Award – Botha’s and Majors

National Trophies

Under-13 Girls – Rachel O’Donoghue

Under-13 Boys – Xander Stevenson

Under-15 Girls – Anje Van As

Under-15 Boys – Rohnan Nicholson

Under-17 Girls – Brooklyn Tippett

Under-17 Boys – Matipa Mawere

Under-19 Ladies – Makanaka Mawere

Men’s National Champion – Glenn Morgan

Ladies National Champion – Mikayla Colegrave