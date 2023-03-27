Triangle hold Gem Boys

Manica . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 0

Triangle . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 0

Manica Diamonds were held to a goalless draw at Gibbo when they hosted Triangle in a Castle Lager premiership match yesterday afternoon. The match had a ten minutes delay following some dressing room dispute between the home side Manica Diamonds and stadia owners Triangle United.

When play was eventually kicked off, it was an unusual atmosphere for Triangle who was an away side. It was a cagey affair in the first quarter of an hour as both side took too long to settle the nerves.

It was a very physical encounter and former Triangle defender Tawanda Chisi was lucky not to be booked for a bad foul on Lucky Ndlela who could not continue in the 17th minute.

Triangle captain Jameson Mukombwe saw his effort pushed for a corner kick by Manica veteran goalkeeper Joram Muchambo from the resultant freekick.

Manica had their first sight of goal in the 20th minute, a thunderbolt of a shot by Chisi after a misplaced pass by Joe Nyabinde was equally matched by Triangle number one Matripples Muleya who tipped the ball over the bar.

The home side continued piling pressure at Triangle and Talent Chamboko saw his effort narrowly missing the target after a quick break in the 44th minute.

There was still enough time for action on the cusp of halftime. Chamboko’s effort came off the crossbar before Fortune Binzi’s rebound off the head was cleared off the line by Triangle dependable defender Robert Kwaramba.

Triangle were a better in the second half with hard running Ghanaian international Wilson Mensa covering every blade of grass in the final third.

Mensa had his goalbound effort deflected by Chisi for a corner kick with Muchambo in sixes and sevens after a quick break involving Wellington Taderera who was playing in a false nine position in the 56th minute.

Mensa thought he finally broke the deadlock but his effort from close range was unbelievably saved by Muchambo in the 67th minute.

The match was surely destined for a draw but Manica got a brilliant chance to steal the game in the closing stages. Substitute Michael Tapera missed a sitter after combining well with fellow sub Donald Ngoma whose pace and strength was unmatched on the left wing.

Triangle coach Thomas Ruzive was happy with the result ahead of their next fixture against Ngezi Platinum at the same venue next week.

“The guys played according to the script, it’s still work in progress, we are a new team and the good thing is we are getting points. “Manica is a well assembled side and their technical team are well versed with conditions here and I think it was a good game of football,” said Ruzive.

Manica Diamonds coach Jairos Tapera wasn’t convinced with the result but was happy with the improvement from his side.

“We were controlling the game very well in the first 45 minutes and if we were clinical in front of goals we could have scored one or two but its a process and something that we need to work on.

Coming from a defeat against Caps United I think there was a lot of positives. We had a clean sheet and now we need to work more on our finishing,” said Tapera.