TRIANGLE HOLD DEMBARE

Triangle United held Dynamos to a goalless draw in a tightly contested Castle Lager Premiership match at Gibbo yesterday as they continue to fight for survival.

It was Talbert Shumba’s first match at Triangle and the giant goalkeeper brought his A-game keeping a clean sheet and on several moments kept his side in the game with numerous smart saves.

The hosts gave Dynamos an early scare when Dynamos goal minder Prince Tafiremutsa fumbled Ghanaian international Wilson Mensah’s effort but was relieved as the ball went out for a corner kick in the 7th minute.

Dynamos finally found their footing and controlled the match from there on as Emmanuel Jalai and Issa Sadiki were unplayable on the right wing. Tanaka Shandirwa was also industrious and helped DeMbare dominate the midfield.

Triangle made tactical substitution at the restart introducing Joe Nyabinde and Migos Svinurai and the decision paid dividends as Nyabinde combined well with Karembo winning all the battles in the middle of the park.

The second half was a balanced affair and Triangle created better opportunities but they were not clinical in front of goals.

Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe was happy with the way his team played and felt the point gained is important as they still believe they are still in the mix for the title.

“We dominated everything and it shows that the team is responding well but we need to capitalize on the chances we get. It was a good game for us, we should have wrapped it but it’s a game of football. We created numerous chances and if we were lucky we should have scored one or two.

“We still have nine games to play, we must continue doing well, we are still in there and look some teams above us lost points yesterday and the gap in between is still reachable,” said Mangombe.

Triangle assistant John Nyikadzino was disappointed with the result as he thought they should have collected maximum points at home after a very good shift.

“Overall I am disappointed, we wanted a win. We got two good chances in the second half and we should have utilized the chances created. We gave Dynamos too much respect in the first twenty minutes of the game and they were in control but after that we responded very well but unfortunately we could not score and collect the three points we really wanted.

“We need to make sure that the boys recover so we can face Yadah with players in their best condition. We must collect maximum points, games are going and its high time we start to collect maximum points to save our season and maintain our league status,” said Nyikadzino.

Teams

Triangle: Talbert Shumba, Jameson Mukombwe, Carlos Musimwa, Robert Kwaramba, Eriya Mafirenyika, Tawanda Karembo, Lucky Ndlela (Joe Nyabinde 46min), Njabulo Ngwenya (Wayne Makuva 67min), Russel Madamombe (Migos Svinurai 46min), Wilson Mensah, Never Rauzhi

Dynamos: Prince Tafiremutsa, Emmanuel Ziocha (Donald Mudadi 67min), Kelvin Moyo, Elvis Moyo, Frank Makarati, Junior Makunike, Emmanuel Jalai, Nyasha Chintuli (Elton Chikona 62min), Issa Sadiki, Keith Madera (Emmanuel Paga 62min), Tanaka Shandirwa

WEEK 25 RESULTS

Yesterday: Bulawayo Chiefs 0-2 Hwange, Triangle 0-0 Dynamos

Wednesday: CAPS United 1-2 Yadah, Herentals 1-1 Chicken Inn, Highlanders 1-1 Sheasham, Manica Diamonds 1-2 FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Black Rhinos, ZPC Kariba 1-0 GreenFuel

Tuesday: Cranborne Bullets 1-0 Simba Bhora

Latest Standings

P W D L F A PTS

NGEZI PLATINUM 25 15 6 4 35 15 51

HIGHLANDERS 24 12 9 3 19 10 45

FC PLATINUM 25 12 7 6 28 20 43

MANICA DIAMONDS 25 12 6 7 32 17 42

DYNAMOS 24 10 10 4 27 10 40

CHICKEN INN 25 9 12 4 25 18 39

HERENTALS COLLEGE 25 9 9 7 27 25 36

HWANGE 25 9 7 9 21 20 34

BULAWAYO CHIEFS 25 8 8 9 29 29 32

ZPC KARIBA 25 8 6 11 15 29 30

SIMBA BHORA 25 6 11 8 19 18 29

GREENFUEL 25 8 5 12 18 27 29

CAPS UNITED 25 6 9 10 21 22 27

SHEASHAM 25 5 12 8 12 23 27

YADAH 25 8 3 14 20 34 27

TRIANGLE 25 4 14 7 16 25 26

CRANBORNE BULLETS 25 5 6 14 12 22 21

BLACK RHINOS 25 4 8 13 15 27 20