Trial of Madzibaba Ishmael and accomplices hit brick wall

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

The trial for Apostolic sect leader, Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa and his seven accomplices who are facing allegations of contravening Sections of the Burial and Cremation Act as well as the Children’s Act could not commence today following indications that their lawyer has been taken ill.

The lawyer, Ms Purity Chikangaise sent a sick note through another lawyer indicating that she is not feeling well and therefore could not attend the court session.

Chokurongerwa (54), Takavengwa Gwenzi (55), Siribiniyo Chikunhire (53), Wonder Kabaya (41), Devlodge Katsande (48), Zebedia Sigudu (49), Aaron Chokurongerwa (47) and Shingirai Ngavafume (42), all from Lilly Farm in Nyabira are facing three counts of ill-treatment of children, conducting a burial without a burial order and failing to give notice of the birth and death of a person.

The eight appeared before Norton magistrate, Mrs Christine Nyandoro.

The State, led by District Public Prosecutor, Mr Tafara Chirambira last week made an application for confirmation of warned and cautioned statements.

Chikunhure, Kabaya, Aaron Chokurongerwa and Ngavafume had their statements confirmed. The State will now seek to use the statements as part of its case.

However, Katsande and Sigudu’s statements were not confirmed as they refused that they gave the accounts to the police freely and voluntarily.

Four witnesses will testify in court.